Local organizations plan a canvass to share election information and listen to voters in SE Fort Wayne

Volunteers from a number of area organizations will be canvassing neighborhoods on Fort Wayne’s southeast side, in an effort to better understand Allen County’s low voter participation and encourage greater civic engagement.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday August 9, volunteer teams will be visiting neighborhoods around the Fort Wayne Urban League to provide nonpartisan voting information, as well as listen to residents about challenges that may be preventing them from voting.

According to a press release about the event, Allen County’s voter turnout is about 14 percent of the nearly 268,000 registered voters.

Organizers said the issue is a concern statewide as well.

Residents will receive information about trusted, nonpartisan voting resources, including the League of Women Voters’ Vote411.org, where voters can learn about candidates, verify voter information, and access election information.

Volunteers will also provide information on how residents can check or update their voter registration.

Organizations represented in the event include the Fort Wayne Area League of Women Voters, Fort Wayne Urban League and the Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and other community partners.