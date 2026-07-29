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Local organizations plan a canvass to share election information and listen to voters in SE Fort Wayne

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 29, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT
Early voters wait in line at the Rousseau Center in downtown Fort Wayne ahead of election day.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Early voters wait in line at the Rousseau Center in downtown Fort Wayne ahead of election day in October 2024.

Volunteers from a number of area organizations will be canvassing neighborhoods on Fort Wayne’s southeast side, in an effort to better understand Allen County’s low voter participation and encourage greater civic engagement.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday August 9, volunteer teams will be visiting neighborhoods around the Fort Wayne Urban League to provide nonpartisan voting information, as well as listen to residents about challenges that may be preventing them from voting.

According to a press release about the event, Allen County’s voter turnout is about 14 percent of the nearly 268,000 registered voters.

Organizers said the issue is a concern statewide as well.

Residents will receive information about trusted, nonpartisan voting resources, including the League of Women Voters’ Vote411.org, where voters can learn about candidates, verify voter information, and access election information.

Volunteers will also provide information on how residents can check or update their voter registration.

Organizations represented in the event include the Fort Wayne Area League of Women Voters, Fort Wayne Urban League and the Fort Wayne Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and other community partners.
Tags
Government Voter RegistrationVoter turnoutIndiana voter turnoutLeague of Women Votersvoting
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green