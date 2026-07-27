Allen County Coroner's Office planned memorial service for unclaimed remains

The Allen County Coroner’s Office, in conjunction with He Knows Your Name Ministry will be holding a ceremony late next month for those who have died, but whose remains have either been unclaimed or unidentified.

The ceremony will be held at Divine Mercy Funeral Home and Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue on August 26.

While this is the first time the ministry has partnered with the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the organization’s founder has done this ceremony for hundreds of individuals throughout the state, according to a press release issued earlier this week/last week.

This ceremony will lay to rest 130 unclaimed and unidentified individuals. Community members are invited to attend the ceremony and join in paying their respects.

Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said the ceremony reflects the office’s commitment to “serving every community member with dignity and respect, even after death.”