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Allen County Coroner's Office planned memorial service for unclaimed remains

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 27, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News

The Allen County Coroner’s Office, in conjunction with He Knows Your Name Ministry will be holding a ceremony late next month for those who have died, but whose remains have either been unclaimed or unidentified.

The ceremony will be held at Divine Mercy Funeral Home and Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue on August 26.

While this is the first time the ministry has partnered with the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the organization’s founder has done this ceremony for hundreds of individuals throughout the state, according to a press release issued earlier this week/last week.

This ceremony will lay to rest 130 unclaimed and unidentified individuals. Community members are invited to attend the ceremony and join in paying their respects.

Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said the ceremony reflects the office’s commitment to “serving every community member with dignity and respect, even after death.”

Ceremony of Unclaimed Deceased Names 

Name
Death Date  
Adams, Roland
9/9/2020

Adams, Timothy C.
7/12/2025

Anderson, William
10/11/2020

Armstrong, Tamara L.
1/3/2009

Baker, George A.
2/15/2025

Baker, Janice
4/25/2021

Baker, Steven D.
10/16/2021

Bazile, Randolph
1/9/2021

Barnes, Kenneth G.
10/16/2025

Beresford, Margaret E.
7/22/2009

Bogart, Patrick
10/23/2017

Boyd, Richard A.
10/16/2017

Burden, Robert William
7/7/2013

Burnette, Edmund
3/8/2021

Chaviano, Camilo
3/11/2023

Christian, Wykeena Marie
5/22/2018

Cochran, Nancy
1/3/2023

Collins, Merle A.
5/2/2024

Collins, Ruth E.
12/30/2012

Cook, David M.
8/6/2025

Cooper, Willie
4/16/1985

Copeland, Maxine
3/21/2016

Craig, Kevin
2/10/2023

Dent, Steven
2/4/2021

Diegel, Christina Jo
8/1/2024

Doughton, Barbara
9/5/2001

Ebbs, Gertrude
8/8/2017

Falls, Kenneth
1/26/2018

Fenske, James M.
10/12/2024

Fort, Irving P.
9/13/2017

France, Michael
9/12/2019

Galloway, Michael L.
5/22/2011

Gilbert, Mary
5/13/2021

Gibbs, Rosemary L.
3/6/2026

Glen, Steave
9/29/2019

Greenbush, Harry Clifford Jr.
6/24/2023

Haroldson, Phyllis J.
5/20/2024

Hatfield, Alfred T.
4/18/2025

Haywood, Michael E.
3/25/2025

Heeter, Julia
12/19/2019

Hepworth, Patricia Hill, Dale
1/8/2025

Hill, Dale
6/15/2019

Hisey, Raymond V.
12/29/2019

Hogan, John
9/17/2023

Hudson, Steven
5/28/2024

Jackson, Crystal
12/26/2020

Jackson, Joseph
1/6/2019

Jackson, Kayonna
5/25/2017

Janka, Steven
6/12/2025

Jones, Robert L.
1/18/2025

Jones, Ronald
2/19/2016

Kaufman, Mark Paul
12/18/2023

Kaw, Pa
12/6/2024

Keller, David L.
5/5/2025

King, Aaron C.
6/24/2024

Korte, Robert

3/5/2025

Lanham, Orville
4/14/2021

Larrance, María A.
3/11/2025

Lawrence, Marvin
12/30/2014

Lloyd, William
8/28/2021

Logan, Lance A.
6/27/2025

Lord, Michael Arthur
10/16/2014

Lynn, Lauren Jean
11/2/2023

Magner, Kevin A.
12/26/2024

Matthews, Bruce
6/15/2015

Mazurak, John
12/14/2025

Miller, Michael
9/18/2014

Miller, Walter L.
4/25/2024

Michalic, John Anthony
5/31/2020

Milligan, James Jr.
3/13/2022

Mosher, James Claude
3/14/2024

Murfield, Marvin
5/20/2019

Myers, Ronald L.
8/18/2015

Naing, Ye Htut
4/18/2018

Nance, Robert
11/1/2023

Nungester, Jonathan Hamdim
6/4/2017

Oberley, Gregory
11/17/2014

Parks, Bernard R. Jr.
11/25/2024

Patterson, Brenda Howe
9/27/2017

Polly, Timothy
10/19/2022

Popa, Maria Dogaru
9/16/2022

Reynolds, Charles
10/24/2021

Robin, Josephine
8/8/2009

Robinson, Lawrence D.
Unknown Date

Robinson, Malcolm
1/27/2019

Rolston, Donna
5/14/2017

Romack, James
4/30/2014

Rowe, Jackie
4/4/2023

Royal, Jordan
2/8/2025

Sawvel, Donald W.
6/4/2024

Schweitzer, Robert
2/6/2018

Shadrach, Jon
10/11/2023

Shubert, Roger E.
12/12/2017

Shuler, Lloyd Jr.
8/24/2016

Shy, Jackie
6/28/2021

Simmons, Gary L.
8/26/2011

Siwicki, Krzysztof
2/23/2026

Smith, Cindy
2/22/2026

Snyder, Joseph
11/6/2019

Spratt, Hal E.
5/25/2024

Stallone, Shirley Ann
9/6/2021

Stephen, Gregory
8/19/2023

Summers, Jeffrey R.
7/1/2025

Surbrook, Larry A.
3/6/2004

Tallman, Marie
10/17/2020

Tobaru, Tomio
8/16/2024

Tran, Hungvan
6/18/2018

Trowell, Norman
12/21/2022

Tuggle, James W.
4/24/2013

Urban, Rebekah
8/23/2022

Vickers, Baby
2/9/2023

Wantuch, Ted
5/12/2014

Washington, Vince
11/23/2020

Weatherwax, Sheri Fay
1/12/2022

Webb, Thomas
5/22/2020

Webster, Donald
6/2/2023

Welhert, Daniel Alan
3/17/2012

Wheeler, Robert
1/19/2013

Wilson, Carlton P.
7/15/2024

Zeiger, Richard
2/16/2022

Zeigler, Jeffrey
4/4/2021

Unidentified Names List 

Unidentified ACCO 3
Unknown Date

Unidentified ACCO 4
Unknown Date

Unidentified ACCO 5
Unknown Date

Unidentified ACCO 6
Unknown Date

Unidentified ACCO 7
Unknown Date

Unidentified ACCO 8
Unknown Date

Unidentified ACCO 9
Unknown Date

Unidentified ACCO 10
Unknown Date

Unidentified ACCO 11
Unknown Date
Tags
Public Safety Allen County Coroner's OfficeRoman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green