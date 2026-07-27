Allen County Coroner's Office planned memorial service for unclaimed remains
The Allen County Coroner’s Office, in conjunction with He Knows Your Name Ministry will be holding a ceremony late next month for those who have died, but whose remains have either been unclaimed or unidentified.
The ceremony will be held at Divine Mercy Funeral Home and Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue on August 26.
While this is the first time the ministry has partnered with the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the organization’s founder has done this ceremony for hundreds of individuals throughout the state, according to a press release issued earlier this week/last week.
This ceremony will lay to rest 130 unclaimed and unidentified individuals. Community members are invited to attend the ceremony and join in paying their respects.
Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said the ceremony reflects the office’s commitment to “serving every community member with dignity and respect, even after death.”
Ceremony of Unclaimed Deceased Names
Name
Death Date
Adams, Roland
9/9/2020
Adams, Timothy C.
7/12/2025
Anderson, William
10/11/2020
Armstrong, Tamara L.
1/3/2009
Baker, George A.
2/15/2025
Baker, Janice
4/25/2021
Baker, Steven D.
10/16/2021
Bazile, Randolph
1/9/2021
Barnes, Kenneth G.
10/16/2025
Beresford, Margaret E.
7/22/2009
Bogart, Patrick
10/23/2017
Boyd, Richard A.
10/16/2017
Burden, Robert William
7/7/2013
Burnette, Edmund
3/8/2021
Chaviano, Camilo
3/11/2023
Christian, Wykeena Marie
5/22/2018
Cochran, Nancy
1/3/2023
Collins, Merle A.
5/2/2024
Collins, Ruth E.
12/30/2012
Cook, David M.
8/6/2025
Cooper, Willie
4/16/1985
Copeland, Maxine
3/21/2016
Craig, Kevin
2/10/2023
Dent, Steven
2/4/2021
Diegel, Christina Jo
8/1/2024
Doughton, Barbara
9/5/2001
Ebbs, Gertrude
8/8/2017
Falls, Kenneth
1/26/2018
Fenske, James M.
10/12/2024
Fort, Irving P.
9/13/2017
France, Michael
9/12/2019
Galloway, Michael L.
5/22/2011
Gilbert, Mary
5/13/2021
Gibbs, Rosemary L.
3/6/2026
Glen, Steave
9/29/2019
Greenbush, Harry Clifford Jr.
6/24/2023
Haroldson, Phyllis J.
5/20/2024
Hatfield, Alfred T.
4/18/2025
Haywood, Michael E.
3/25/2025
Heeter, Julia
12/19/2019
Hepworth, Patricia Hill, Dale
1/8/2025
Hill, Dale
6/15/2019
Hisey, Raymond V.
12/29/2019
Hogan, John
9/17/2023
Hudson, Steven
5/28/2024
Jackson, Crystal
12/26/2020
Jackson, Joseph
1/6/2019
Jackson, Kayonna
5/25/2017
Janka, Steven
6/12/2025
Jones, Robert L.
1/18/2025
Jones, Ronald
2/19/2016
Kaufman, Mark Paul
12/18/2023
Kaw, Pa
12/6/2024
Keller, David L.
5/5/2025
King, Aaron C.
6/24/2024
Korte, Robert
3/5/2025
Lanham, Orville
4/14/2021
Larrance, María A.
3/11/2025
Lawrence, Marvin
12/30/2014
Lloyd, William
8/28/2021
Logan, Lance A.
6/27/2025
Lord, Michael Arthur
10/16/2014
Lynn, Lauren Jean
11/2/2023
Magner, Kevin A.
12/26/2024
Matthews, Bruce
6/15/2015
Mazurak, John
12/14/2025
Miller, Michael
9/18/2014
Miller, Walter L.
4/25/2024
Michalic, John Anthony
5/31/2020
Milligan, James Jr.
3/13/2022
Mosher, James Claude
3/14/2024
Murfield, Marvin
5/20/2019
Myers, Ronald L.
8/18/2015
Naing, Ye Htut
4/18/2018
Nance, Robert
11/1/2023
Nungester, Jonathan Hamdim
6/4/2017
Oberley, Gregory
11/17/2014
Parks, Bernard R. Jr.
11/25/2024
Patterson, Brenda Howe
9/27/2017
Polly, Timothy
10/19/2022
Popa, Maria Dogaru
9/16/2022
Reynolds, Charles
10/24/2021
Robin, Josephine
8/8/2009
Robinson, Lawrence D.
Unknown Date
Robinson, Malcolm
1/27/2019
Rolston, Donna
5/14/2017
Romack, James
4/30/2014
Rowe, Jackie
4/4/2023
Royal, Jordan
2/8/2025
Sawvel, Donald W.
6/4/2024
Schweitzer, Robert
2/6/2018
Shadrach, Jon
10/11/2023
Shubert, Roger E.
12/12/2017
Shuler, Lloyd Jr.
8/24/2016
Shy, Jackie
6/28/2021
Simmons, Gary L.
8/26/2011
Siwicki, Krzysztof
2/23/2026
Smith, Cindy
2/22/2026
Snyder, Joseph
11/6/2019
Spratt, Hal E.
5/25/2024
Stallone, Shirley Ann
9/6/2021
Stephen, Gregory
8/19/2023
Summers, Jeffrey R.
7/1/2025
Surbrook, Larry A.
3/6/2004
Tallman, Marie
10/17/2020
Tobaru, Tomio
8/16/2024
Tran, Hungvan
6/18/2018
Trowell, Norman
12/21/2022
Tuggle, James W.
4/24/2013
Urban, Rebekah
8/23/2022
Vickers, Baby
2/9/2023
Wantuch, Ted
5/12/2014
Washington, Vince
11/23/2020
Weatherwax, Sheri Fay
1/12/2022
Webb, Thomas
5/22/2020
Webster, Donald
6/2/2023
Welhert, Daniel Alan
3/17/2012
Wheeler, Robert
1/19/2013
Wilson, Carlton P.
7/15/2024
Zeiger, Richard
2/16/2022
Zeigler, Jeffrey
4/4/2021
Unidentified Names List
Unidentified ACCO 3
Unknown Date
Unidentified ACCO 4
Unknown Date
Unidentified ACCO 5
Unknown Date
Unidentified ACCO 6
Unknown Date
Unidentified ACCO 7
Unknown Date
Unidentified ACCO 8
Unknown Date
Unidentified ACCO 9
Unknown Date
Unidentified ACCO 10
Unknown Date
Unidentified ACCO 11
Unknown Date