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Fort Wayne City Council delays decision on data center moratorium

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 23, 2026 at 5:32 PM EDT
Fort Wayne's Google data center
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Fort Wayne's Google data center

The Fort Wayne City Council put a three-week delay on deciding what to do with legislation around data centers Tuesday night.

The vote to delay came after a lengthy discussion on amendments to Councilwoman Rohli Booker's ordinances creating the committee and putting the moratorium in place.

During the moratorium, Booker's legislation would request that the city's Department of Planning Services come up with recommendations on how to handle large-scale data center projects in the future.

Those recommendations are to include zoning and approval processes as well as environmental considerations and safety.

The matter will now come back before city council in mid-October.

The proposed legislation isn’t expected to impact the Google data center under construction on Adams Center Road in southeast Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne City Council put a three-week delay on deciding what to do with legislation around data centers Tuesday night.

The vote to delay came after a lengthy discussion on amendments to Councilwoman Rohli Booker's ordinances creating the committee and putting the moratorium in place.

During the moratorium, Booker's legislation would request that the city's Department of Planning Services come up with recommendations on how to handle large-scale data center projects in the future.

Those recommendations are to include zoning and approval processes as well as environmental considerations and safety.

The matter will now come back before city council in mid-October.

The proposed legislation isn’t expected to impact the Google data center under construction on Adams Center Road in southeast Fort Wayne.
Tags
Government Google data centerProject ZodiacFort Wayne City CouncilData Centers
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green