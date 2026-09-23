Fort Wayne City Council delays decision on data center moratorium

The Fort Wayne City Council put a three-week delay on deciding what to do with legislation around data centers Tuesday night.

The vote to delay came after a lengthy discussion on amendments to Councilwoman Rohli Booker's ordinances creating the committee and putting the moratorium in place.

During the moratorium, Booker's legislation would request that the city's Department of Planning Services come up with recommendations on how to handle large-scale data center projects in the future.

Those recommendations are to include zoning and approval processes as well as environmental considerations and safety.

The matter will now come back before city council in mid-October.

The proposed legislation isn’t expected to impact the Google data center under construction on Adams Center Road in southeast Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne City Council put a three-week delay on deciding what to do with legislation around data centers Tuesday night.

The vote to delay came after a lengthy discussion on amendments to Councilwoman Rohli Booker's ordinances creating the committee and putting the moratorium in place.

During the moratorium, Booker's legislation would request that the city's Department of Planning Services come up with recommendations on how to handle large-scale data center projects in the future.

Those recommendations are to include zoning and approval processes as well as environmental considerations and safety.

The matter will now come back before city council in mid-October.

The proposed legislation isn’t expected to impact the Google data center under construction on Adams Center Road in southeast Fort Wayne.

