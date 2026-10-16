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Saturday's No Kings event to focus on voting

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT
A young protestor holds up a sign at an earlier No Kings event. This week's event will focus on voter participation.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
A young protestor holds up a sign at an earlier No Kings event. This week's event will focus on voter participation.

Saturday’s No Kings event in Fort Wayne will look a bit different this time around.

And it might be a bit smaller.

Organizer Jim Carpenter says that is okay, because it’s not a protest.

“This one is different, and that is explicitly not a protest.... Now is the time to shift focus to a different tactic. And that tactic is promoting voting,” he said.

Taking a cue from the national organization, the Northeast Indiana event will encourage voter participation, particularly early voting.
Carpenter says that without voter participation, democracy will die.

Saturday’s rally begins at 1 p.m. on the Allen County Courthouse Green.
A “Chalk the Vote” pre-event will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the sidewalks around the space.
Tags
Government No Kings2026 Midterms2026 Electionearly votingvoting
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green