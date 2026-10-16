Saturday's No Kings event to focus on voting

Saturday’s No Kings event in Fort Wayne will look a bit different this time around.

And it might be a bit smaller.

Organizer Jim Carpenter says that is okay, because it’s not a protest.

“This one is different, and that is explicitly not a protest.... Now is the time to shift focus to a different tactic. And that tactic is promoting voting,” he said.

Taking a cue from the national organization, the Northeast Indiana event will encourage voter participation, particularly early voting.

Carpenter says that without voter participation, democracy will die.

Saturday’s rally begins at 1 p.m. on the Allen County Courthouse Green.

A “Chalk the Vote” pre-event will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the sidewalks around the space.

