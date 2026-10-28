Fort Wayne City Council passes 2027 budget after more than $11.5 million in cuts

Fort Wayne’s City Council passed its 2027 budget Tuesday night.

The quick vote came after hours of wrangling during last week's council meeting.

Mayor Sharon Tucker's $257 million proposed budget suffered about $11.6 million in cuts due to concerns about property tax revenue after a 2025 state law change that reduces revenue for the next few years.

Those cuts included $4 million from the North River development project, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars from street resurfacing projects, Foster Park Golf Course improvements and other items.

Three council members voted against the proposed salary cuts Tuesday.

In a press release after the meeting, Mayor Tucker said she believed that many aspects of the budget will set the city up for "current and future success."

She had previously expressed concerns about cuts to projects that she sees as revenue-generating.

