Allen County Department of Health to offer free HIV screening

In observance of National HIV Testing Day, the Allen County Department of Health is providing free, confidential HIV testing on Thursday.

There are more than 12,000 cases of HIV in Indiana, with 42 reported cases in Allen County in 2023. More than one million people in the U.S. have HIV, but many people never get tested, according to the CDC.

While transmission of HIV is most commonly associated male-to-male sexual contact, 79.6 percent of female transmission in Indiana is from heterosexual contact.

The testing is a partnership with Walgreens and results from the finger-stick testing will be available in just one minute. Tests will be administered between 10 AM and 4 PM at the Walgreens at the corner of Creighton Avenue and South Calhoun Street. No appointment is required.