Allen County Department of Health to offer free HIV screening

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:37 PM EDT
File photo
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
File photo

In observance of National HIV Testing Day, the Allen County Department of Health is providing free, confidential HIV testing on Thursday.

There are more than 12,000 cases of HIV in Indiana, with 42 reported cases in Allen County in 2023. More than one million people in the U.S. have HIV, but many people never get tested, according to the CDC.

While transmission of HIV is most commonly associated male-to-male sexual contact, 79.6 percent of female transmission in Indiana is from heterosexual contact.

The testing is a partnership with Walgreens and results from the finger-stick testing will be available in just one minute. Tests will be administered between 10 AM and 4 PM at the Walgreens at the corner of Creighton Avenue and South Calhoun Street. No appointment is required.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
