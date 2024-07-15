IU Health announces plan for new hospital in southwest Allen County

After incremental expansions to eight locations in northeast Indiana over the past few years, IU Health announced plans Monday to build a $421 million hospital in southwest Fort Wayne.

According to a release from the health system, the 140-bed, five-story facility will offer surgical suites, a 17-bed emergency department, and a variety of other labs and procedure spaces to expand services in the area. It will also include an adjoining medical office building.

In a written statement, IU Health Northeast Region President Brian Bauer said the new hospital demonstrates their commitment to providing “accessible, high-quality healthcare” in the area.

The new hospital will be located on Lower Huntington Road near Airport Expressway and I-69.

IU Health is the only academic health system in Indiana. It joins the non-profit Parkview Health, and for-profit Lutheran Health as the largest providers of hospital care in northeast Indiana.

Few independent hospitals remain in Northeast Indiana, but those include Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur and Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola.

A Parkview Health spokesperson says they are pleased to have another nonprofit health system in the area.

