Allen County Health Dept., FWCS offer free testing for those possibly exposed to TB

The Allen County Health Department is offering free testing to those who may have been exposed to a positive case of tuberculosis in Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Cases of tuberculosis are not uncommon in Allen County— the county usually averages between 10 and 15 cases a year. Transmission only occurs when someone spends a significant amount of time in close proximity to the infected person.

Erika Pitcher is the director of clinical services and case management for the health department. She said they wanted to inform the public of the case because there were a larger number of people who could be infected.

“We notified people, not to cause alarm, but to empower people to at least have the information, make their own decision on whether or not they want to be tested, they want to have their child tested," Pitcher said.

FWCS and the health department informed those at risk of infection through the district’s messaging portal and sent home a permission slip for students to be tested at the school.

Tuberculosis is airborne, but poses no threat once droplets settle onto surfaces. Symptoms include feelings of sickness, weakness, weight loss, chills, fever and night sweats. If it’s in the lungs, they can also include coughing, chest pain and coughing up blood or sputum.

Pitcher encouraged people to call the health department if they have any questions or are thinking about getting tested, even if they weren’t included in the messages.

There is no vaccine for tuberculosis in the U.S., but there is treatment for those who catch it.