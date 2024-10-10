© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Drought conditions worsen and expand in Northern Indiana and Ohio

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published October 10, 2024 at 3:49 PM EDT
Map of major roadways in northeast Indiana and Ohio, colored tan with orange, yellow and red indicating drought conditions.
U.S. Drought Manager

Drought conditions in northeast Indiana have moved up from abnormally dry to a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Those conditions have also expanded further throughout the area since last week.

Northwest Ohio is seeing even worse conditions, with areas around Bryan and Defiance classified as severe to extreme droughts.

The National Weather Service attributes this drought to an upper level ridge, the portion of the atmosphere above the lower troposphere, to the west that’s keeping a dry air mass in place over the region. Conditions have been worsening since late August.

Rains are forecasted for Saturday night into Sunday, but Nathan Marsili from NWS says there won't be enough precipitation to create a great change. Temperatures are expected to drop by Monday, which may help.

The most immediate effect of dry soil like this can be an uptick in dust and pollen suspended in the air, which will increase allergy levels.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
