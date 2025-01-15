Humane Fort Wayne receives $1 million grant to expand vet services

Humane Fort Wayne is working to expand their pet wellness services with a million dollar grant from PetSmart Charities.

The grant will support the expansion of Humane Fort Wayne’s Maycrest Drive clinic and help convert the clinic to a fully public-facing affordable spay/neuter surgical center.

Humane Fort Wayne community relations manager Melissa Gibson said the grant will allow them to double their surgical capacity by keeping the Maycrest clinic open.

“Cause one of the biggest cries that we’ve been hearing from the community is it’s taking us three, and four, and five months to book and we get that. And we know that’s not helping overpopulation, that’s not helping shelter issues and overcrowding, or any of it," she said. "So, we’ll have full time veterinarians operating in both facilities, five days a week.”

Currently, Humane Fort Wayne does most of the low cost spay-neuter surgeries for the area, according Gibson, including some parts of Michigan and Ohio.

She said the next phase is to expand services outside of just preventative care and into acute illness treatment. The shelter plans to make the Maycrest clinic appointment only for easily treatable acute illnesses and humane euthanasia services.