Listeria outbreak traced back to Fort Wayne facility, per FDA

A multi-state listeria outbreak has been traced back to the Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, leading to an investigation by the FDA and CDC.

On Feb. 22, Lyons Magnus LLC recalled 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes. As of Feb. 24, 38 people have been infected with listeria from 21 states, with many illnesses in long-term care facilities.

The FDA reported 12 deaths.

In a statement via email, Prairie Farms said they have “stopped production of the recalled products and our internal teams are working tirelessly to review our production processes and food safety protocols.”

Prairie Farms has initiated a voluntary recall of the nutritional shakes produced at the Fort Wayne facility in coordination with the FDA.

The FDA conducted an onsite inspection and collected samples at the facility and found three environmental swabs tested positive for the same strain of listeria that has caused the outbreak.

According to the CDC, the outbreak includes cases going back to 2018, with 20 cases in 2024 and 2025. The investigation is ongoing.