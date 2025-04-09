© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Five more measles cases confirmed in Allen County

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published April 9, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine sit in a refrigerator with other medicine Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Vials of the MMR measles mums and rubella virus vaccine sit in a refrigerator with other medicine Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Allen County Health Department has confirmed an additional five cases of measles. The first case was confirmed on Monday.

This is the seventh national measles outbreak of 2025, according to CDC guidelines.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Gutwein said all of the cases are connected and they expect transmission is low.

“I think that it’s a time that we all should take caution, though, and reaffirm that we have been vaccinated, if we want to be vaccinated and that we make those opportunities available to everyone," he said.

Public health officials say adults born after 1957 and who were vaccinated before 1968 should consider getting revaccinated.

The additional patients are three unvaccinated minors and two adults with unknown vaccination status. The earlier case was also an unvaccinated minor. Gutwein said Allen County vaccination rates have fallen to around 80%, with some specific vaccines as low as 60%.

The health department is offering three free walk-in measles vaccine clinics this week at 1515 Hobson Road:

  • Thursday, April 10 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, April 11 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 12 – 9 a.m. to noon.
Health & Science measlesThe Allen County Department of HealthCDC
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
