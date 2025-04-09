Five more measles cases confirmed in Allen County

The Allen County Health Department has confirmed an additional five cases of measles. The first case was confirmed on Monday.

This is the seventh national measles outbreak of 2025, according to CDC guidelines.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Gutwein said all of the cases are connected and they expect transmission is low.

“I think that it’s a time that we all should take caution, though, and reaffirm that we have been vaccinated, if we want to be vaccinated and that we make those opportunities available to everyone," he said.

Public health officials say adults born after 1957 and who were vaccinated before 1968 should consider getting revaccinated.

The additional patients are three unvaccinated minors and two adults with unknown vaccination status. The earlier case was also an unvaccinated minor. Gutwein said Allen County vaccination rates have fallen to around 80%, with some specific vaccines as low as 60%.

The health department is offering three free walk-in measles vaccine clinics this week at 1515 Hobson Road:

