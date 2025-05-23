© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Fort Wayne Zoo reopens Coastal Cove with a new inhabitant

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published May 23, 2025 at 6:26 PM EDT
Children immediately pressed against the glass of the reopened Coastal Cove exhibit on Friday, eager to see the inhabitants swimming under the water. One of the California sea lions swims past two of the watchers.
Children immediately pressed against the glass of the reopened Coastal Cove exhibit on Friday, eager to see the inhabitants swimming under the water. One of the California sea lions swims past two of the watchers.

The Fort Wayne Zoo reopened Coastal Cove on Friday, introducing the public to two familiar sea lions – and a new seal.

Could you tell the difference between a sea lion and a seal on the beach? For Fort Wayne Zoo executive director Rick Schuiteman he noticed that many people visiting the sea lions in Fort Wayne couldn’t.

New Coastal Cove resident, the
New Coastal Cove resident, the harbor seal Ronan, pokes his head above the water inside the exhibit as zoogoers watch from behind the glass.

“We need to educate the public on the difference between a seal and a sea lion," he said. "And I said the best way to do that is let’s get some harbor seals in here.”

Four years later, Coastal Cove reopened as the zoo’s first shared habitat space between California sea lions and harbor seals. The sea lions, Cassandra and Valkyrie, have returned to the zoo after spending some time at the Indianapolis Zoo while their habitat was under construction.

Joining them now is Ronan, a harbor seal. Ronan can be differentiated by his dark spots and slightly smaller shape.

The large pool habitat allows guests to see the pinnipeds above and below the water as they swim the length of the 88,000-gallon space, as well as a wide window view onto a beach spot for them to sunbathe.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI.
