NACS moves forward with $78 million construction projects

The Northwest Allen County Schools board advanced plans to borrow nearly $90 million for two large construction projects this week, following comments from the public.

The two potential construction projects, building a Career Technical Education or CTE center and a new transportation facility, are part of an ongoing plan to increase the district’s enrollment.

The proposed maximum total borrowing amount is a little more than $88 million. The two construction projects are only expected to cost just under $78 million, but the borrowing includes $11 million for a general obligation bond.

There were three members of the community who came to address the board about the projects. One offered concerns over the district’s spending and two who live near one of the proposed construction areas asked the board to consider the safety issues of increased traffic on Baird Road.

The proposed projects would see the CTE center completed in June 2027 and the transportation center completed in May 2027. The current transportation center would be converted into a maintenance center.