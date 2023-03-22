Columbia City fires Parks Director over suspicious financial activity

Columbia City Parks Director Mark Green is out of a job after information about suspicious financial activity came to light, leading to his firing by Mayor Ryan Daniel.

Green ran the Parks Department for 20 years through multiple administrations. Daniel says his administration “went straight to law enforcement after the information came to light” and fired Green “days” later.

Daniel says he is “disappointed, hurt and angry” after learning of the suspicious financial activity. He maintains his administration is “fully cooperating with the investigation.” He would not say what the information is or how it was obtained.

Columbia City Community Development Director Chip Hill is leading the Parks Department until a permanent replacement is appointed. Daniel says the rest of the department is operating at “status quo” in the meantime.

Charges have not yet been filed by the Whitley County Prosecutor.