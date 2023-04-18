Former 3rd District representative running for old seat

Former Third District Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-LaGrange) is running for his old job.

Stutzman expressed his desire to announce a run weeks ago in a meeting with Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine, and announced in Auburn Tuesday afternoon.

The seat will open in 2024 as current Third District Congressman Jim Banks runs for U.S. Senate.

Stutzman served as third district representative from 2010 to 2017 after losing in the Republican senate primary to now-Senator Todd Young.

He joins a pool of candidates in the Republican primary that already includes former Allen County Circuit Judge Wendy Davis, Huntington State Senator Andy Zay, Auburn Lawyer Chandler Likes, retired Army National Guard veteran Mike Felker from Warsaw and retired Army veteran Jon Kenworthy.

The primary for the third district race is not until May 2024.

