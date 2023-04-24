© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Electric Works, General Electric campus, recognized among historic places

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Progress on the Electric Works project in 2022.

Electric Works is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The former General Electric property and the campus is now listed as “General Electric Fort Wayne Electric Works Historic District.”

The designation is through the National Parks Service and opens up the property for potential historic preservation tax credits.

The National Register of Historic Places is the country’s list of historic properties worthy of preservation.

The property on the near southwest side of downtown first housed the Fort Wayne Jenney Electric Company, which pioneered outdoor lighting in the 1880s.

In 1898, General Electric acquired the property and transitioned it to electric motor manufacturing.

At its peak, 40 percent of the city’s workforce was employed there, according to a press release from the city.

General Electric left the city in 2015 and since about 2017, the west side of the property has been developed as Electric Works, a public-private partnership creating a multi-use destination housing everything from lab space for Fort Wayne Community Schools to restaurants.

The project is the largest historic adaptive reuse project to receive the designation in the state of Indiana, according to a release.

Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
