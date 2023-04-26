City of Fort Wayne looks to resurface roadways and alleys across the city

The City of Fort Wayne is putting more money into infrastructure projects.

Through four separate ordinances, the Fort Wayne City Council voted unanimously to put a little more than $6 million toward resurfacing roads, sidewalks and alleyways in the northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest sides of the city.

The city’s Public Works Department says that is roughly 33-percent more than in years past.

Democratic City Councilwoman At-Large Michelle Chambers says this is a response to city growth and new ways of using city funds.

“We are all looking at different ways to accommodate the growth, to accommodate older sidewalks and alleyways. So, however we can be creative in that area, we are doing that because we have to be able to keep up with our growth.”

Chambers says if the city government continues to do its job, people can expect more investments into projects like resurfacing neighborhoods.

The money for these resurfacing projects is coming from the city’s local income tax or LIT funds.

