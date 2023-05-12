Carroll High School student chosen as one of three Presidential Scholars in Indiana

A Carroll High School senior was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts for 2023 this week. Bayan Yunis has been no stranger to scholastic and artist honors this year.

Earlier in the year, Yunis was selected as one of 10 students from around the country as a finalist in the photography division of the National YoungArts Competition, becoming only the third Carroll student to ever receive the honor.

Out of 161 students chosen across the country, only 20 were selected for the arts and Yunis was the only arts scholar chosen in Indiana.

“I’m very grateful that I was chosen and I am still in disbelief that I got this honor.

Students chosen also had the opportunity to select a teacher to honor. Yunis chose her photography teacher Nicole Croy, whom she’s known since 5th grade. Croy says she’s loved watching Yunis’s journey.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program selects scholars based on their academic success; artistic and technical excellence; essays; school evaluations and transcripts; and their commitment to their community.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be honored virtually this summer.