Nationwide Mayday protests come to Northeast Indiana

As thousands of demonstrations across the country took place on Thursday, protesting against the Trump administration as part of May Day, or International Worker's Day, a crowd gathered in downtown Fort Wayne at the Allen County Courthouse. People lined the sidewalk on either side of South Clinton Street, holding up signs and chanting to show their discontent with choices currently being made by both Federal and State leadership.

Signs ranged from broad calls to stop fascism to more specific causes such as public education and due process. Some protesters waved flags or dressed up for the occasion.

Over the last several months, demonstrations have been held regularly by various groups in response to efforts to cut the U.S. Postal Service, defund the Department of Education, and an increase in what the administration is characterizing as deportations.