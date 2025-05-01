© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Nationwide Mayday protests come to Northeast Indiana

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published May 1, 2025 at 10:44 PM EDT
A crowd of protestors gathered in front of the Allen County Courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday as part of ongoing nation-wide protests against the Trump administration.
1 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-01.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
2 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-05.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
3 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-03.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
4 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-02.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
5 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-04.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
6 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-06.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
7 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-09.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
8 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-10.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
9 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-07.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
A handful of protestors gathered in front of the Noble County Courthouse on Thursday, May 1, 2025 as part of another national day of action against the Trump administration.
10 of 19  — DSC_0985.jpg
Rebecca Green / WBOI News
11 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-11.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
12 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-08.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
13 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-12.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
14 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-13.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
15 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-14.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
16 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-15.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
17 of 19  — Mayday Protest/Mayday-16.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
A handful of protestors gathered in front of the Noble County Courthouse on Thursday, May 1, 2025 as part of another national day of action against the Trump administration.
18 of 19  — DSC_0979.jpg
Rebecca Green / WBOI News
19 of 19  — DSC_0993.jpg
Rebecca Green / WBOI News

As thousands of demonstrations across the country took place on Thursday, protesting against the Trump administration as part of May Day, or International Worker's Day, a crowd gathered in downtown Fort Wayne at the Allen County Courthouse. People lined the sidewalk on either side of South Clinton Street, holding up signs and chanting to show their discontent with choices currently being made by both Federal and State leadership.

Signs ranged from broad calls to stop fascism to more specific causes such as public education and due process. Some protesters waved flags or dressed up for the occasion.

Over the last several months, demonstrations have been held regularly by various groups in response to efforts to cut the U.S. Postal Service, defund the Department of Education, and an increase in what the administration is characterizing as deportations.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
