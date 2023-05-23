City of Fort Wayne held three open houses to discuss upcoming Pontiac Street Market

The city of Fort Wayne held three open houses last week on the southeast side to discuss the Pontiac Street Market with residents as it continues to plan the upcoming non-profit grocery store.

LaQuiesha Brown will be the general manager of the store. She said the goal of the store is to give the community on the southeast side the same shopping opportunities afforded to the rest of the city.

“We’ll have ongoing feedback from our customers that come in that can tell us what they want and we’re a non-for-profit model so the goal is to keep the pricing low," Brown said.

The goal of the open houses was to see what residents will need and expect from the market.

The southeast side of the city is a federally designated food desert, due to a lack of grocery stores within a walkable distance for residents. Pontiac Street Market will offer fresh groceries, prepared meals and grocery pickup.

The market is a partnership between the city and Parkview Health. Parkview’s food service provider, Sodexo, will operate the store.