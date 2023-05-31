© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Columbia City High School's Eagle Tech Academy to host annual student film festival

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
Finalized posters hang in the windows of the film lit classroom at Eagle Tech Academy. Students were tasked with making their own posters for each of their films.
Finalized posters hang in the windows of the film lit classroom at Eagle Tech Academy. Students were tasked with making their own posters for each of their films.

Columbia City High School’s Eagle Tech Academy is hosting its annual Short Film Festival at Bones Theater Thursday night.

The festival gives students in the Film Lit class at Eagle Tech a chance to show their final project short films to a large audience, played on the big screen.

The festival plays for one evening only, where the audience watches all of the films at once and then votes on different categories like best film and best actor.

Melanie Mason facilitates the class as students spend the spring semester putting their films together – all the way from scripting and casting to editing the final film and creating posters. This is the eight year the films have been shown at Bones Theater, a locally-owned theater in Columbia City.

The festival is open to the public for $3 a ticket, available at the door. The films will show for one time only at 6 p.m. this Thursday.

Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
