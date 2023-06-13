Indiana agencies get more than $76 million for local mental health and recovery services

The funding announced Tuesday by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration will go to 45 recipients — departments of local government, service providers, community organizations and health centers.

The money includes $19 million which will support, in part, addiction prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services. It’s part of the $26 billion national opioid settlement reached with drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis.

As part of that settlement, Indiana will receive around $507 million over 18 years. It’s split between the state and local municipalities. The $19 million awarded Tuesday comes from the state’s portion of that payment.

“While the state has a role to play in the fight against the drug epidemic, real change happens at the local level,” Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for Indiana said as part of the announcement. “These funds will go a long way toward building out the care continuum and improving outcomes for Hoosiers with substance use disorders and mental health needs.”

The state is also providing $57 million in crisis receiving and stabilization services grants, which will go to community health centers in supporting people experiencing a mental or substance use crisis.

That’s part of the state’s buildout of an integrated crisis network, aimed at providing people in crisis someone to contact, someone to respond and a safe place for help. The plans are part of recommendations outlined in a two-year study released last fall by the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission.

“Our crisis response system is built on the ‘No Wrong Door’ philosophy,” Jay Chaudhary, director of Indiana's Division of Mental Health and Addiction said during the news conference Tuesday. “This means that the system will be open and available to all Hoosiers in need of the services regardless of diagnosis, history or ability to pay.”

The crisis response awards come from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

