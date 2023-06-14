Indiana AG Todd Rokita amends suit against TikTok by adding more lawyers

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita amended his lawsuit, adding a new set of lawyers in his fight against social media company TikTok.

The case was filed late last year in Allen County Circuit Court.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Holly Brady called the lawsuit “political posturing”, and sent it back to Allen County after TikTok asked for it to be moved to federal court.

In a release announcing the amended lawsuit, Rokita characterized those who join him in legal pursuit of the company as “patriots.”

Rokita accuses the China-based company of violating Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act by not disclosing that user data may be subject to Chinese law.

He alleges TikTok’s parent company ByteDance “cooperates closely with the Chinese government.”

The lawsuit and a similar one filed before another Allen Superior Court judge may be consolidated.

Rokita is also seeking to have the case removed from Judge Craig Bobay who denied a request for an injunction against the company.

In his injunction, Bobay said that the state was not likely to prevail in a trial.