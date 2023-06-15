Fort Wayne announces $470,000 in grants to area nonprofits

Twenty-seven local nonprofit organizations are getting money from the City of Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry announced Thursday the money is coming from the city’s Community Development Block Grant or CDBG, the city’s remaining allocation of CDBG COVID Cares Act dollars and CDBG Emergency Solution dollars.

In a written statement accompanying the announcement, Henry said that Fort Wayne is a “people-focused community. That’s evident today as we award grants to organizations committed to making a difference to help others in need.”

Here is a list of the organizations receiving grants, and how the money is intended for use:

