Muncie Schools eliminates most e-learning days in favor of traditional snow days

Muncie Community Schools is bringing traditional snow days back to its calendar next school year. The move will eliminate most e-learning days.

Assistant Superintendent Chuck Reynolds says MCS heard “loud and clear” from teachers and families that e-learning days with live teaching have too many technical challenges.

“Our teachers are then working with those kids that couldn’t get on for this reason or another. Or if a teacher has issues and can’t connect. So they work, then, for the next four or five days to get folks caught up.”

The district will build three extra days into its calendar – April 12, April 26 and May 10. They’ll be used to make-up for bad weather if needed. And if not needed, students and teachers will get those days off. This means the overall school calendar will be extended until May 29.

E-learning days won’t be completely eliminated, though. For the first three bad weather days, MCS will use so-called “asynchronous days” approved by the Indiana Department of Education. No live teaching will happen. Students will be assigned e-learning assignments and have five days to turn them in.

MCS will also dismiss two hours early on April 8 for the solar eclipse. The peak part of the eclipse is scheduled to begin when some students would still be on buses heading home.

