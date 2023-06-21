YWCA Northeast Indiana begins construction on new $16.7 million facility

The YWCA Northeast Indiana broke ground on its new location at West Washington Center Road on Tuesday, beginning construction on the $16.7 million project.

The YWCA purchased the former Hall’s Guest Hotel in 2020, but has faced delays and rising costs that have slowed the project down.

Currently, programming for the YWCA is split between three locations, according to CEO Paula Hughes-Schuh. After the new facility is completed, all of that programming will be housed under one roof.

The new facility will be called the Hefner Center, after the project received a “sizable gift” from the William J and Bonnie L. Hefner foundation. The project has also received an investment from the city, with a $10 million allocation of federal New Market Tax Credits and $1.75 million from HOME American Rescue Plan funds.

The YWCA is launching a public ‘Old Keys Won’t Open New Doors’ campaign to raise the remaining $600,000 needed to complete the facility.

The YWCA provides a variety of programming to serve the community, with a focus on women and children. Services include addiction recovery, domestic violence support, and education services.

Renovations are expected to be completed by the end of March.