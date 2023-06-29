City of Fort Wayne officially opened McKinnie Commons, latest project to help revitalize the southeast side

The City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon on Wednesday on the newest “pocket park” in the city, situated on the southeast side.

At the corner of McKinnie Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard, McKinnie Commons offers an open-air area for residents to come and sit, eat and entertain. Community Development Director Nancy Townsend said the space is meant for whatever residents might need.

“It can really serve as an organic place to come for people just popping around or something a larger group can reserve," she said.

The commons offers a bandshell for entertainment, outdoor dining areas and large swings. It is also designed to be accessible to food trucks, with all the necessary plugs and hookups.

The park can be used by anyone, but can also be rented out for corporate or family events.