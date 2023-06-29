© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
89.1 WBOI is operating at reduced power while our engineers install a new transmitter. This affects the HD broadcasts as well, on both channel 1 and 2. Streaming services are not affected.
Indiana Michigan Power suspending disconnections in response to poor air quality

By Tony Sandleben
Published June 29, 2023
The view from the Indiana Michigan Power Building in downtown Fort Wayne normally features the top of the Allen County Memorial Colliseum. Today, it features haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The view from the Indiana Michigan Power Building in downtown Fort Wayne normally features the top of the Allen County Memorial Colliseum. Today, it features haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced it is suspending all planned disconnections in response to the poor air quality in Indiana. I&M said the “safety and wellbeing of our customers is our top priority,” and that it wants to make sure they have quality air to breathe in their homes. Stephanny Smith, I&M’s director of communications and marketing, said this move goes beyond customer service.

“This is unprecedented,” Smith said. “All you need to do is look outside and see the smoky, hazy environment we are in. We have unprecedented levels of particles in the air. So, we’re really approaching this as a public health situation.”

Smith said the suspension plan is through the Fourth of July for now. At that point, I&M will re-evaluate the situation, consult with the National Weather Service to see where the Canadian wildfire smoke is at that time before deciding whether or not to extend the suspension period or go back to normal operations.

I&M is only suspending planned disconnections during this period. So if someone has already been disconnected, I&M will not retroactively turn their power back on under this policy. Smith said I&M will continue to add on late fees to unpaid bills during this time. Therefore she said it is important for customers in that position to reach out to I&M to work out a payment plan.

“Know that in the meantime, they’ll still have power at least through the July 4th holiday,” Smith said.

Smith said I&M is open to returning to this policy if the smoke clears and returns in the future.

