Eighth Republican declares run for Third Congressional District

Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District got another Republican candidate Tuesday. Columbia City electrician Scott Wise announced his run for the seat, making him the eighth Republican to announce a campaign to replace Rep. Jim Banks, who is running for Senate.

A nearly 20-year employee of Warner Electric in Columbia City and prior elected official in Whitley County, Wise said he is running on three “core pillars.”

In his announcement, Wise said, “by investing in education, upholding the principles of limited government and eradicating corruption, we can ensure that Indiana’s Third US House District remains a beacon of freedom, opportunity and prosperity.”

Wise has served on the Whitley County Council, the Columbia City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Weatherhead Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.

In his announcement, Wise said he “has dedicated himself to empowering individuals and emphasizing a love of country and our founding principles. He firmly believes that education is the cornerstone of a thriving society and the key to unlocking the full potential of our future leaders.”

Wise joined a growing crowd of candidates for the Republican nomination for what will be an open Congressional seat as Jim Banks seeks the Republican nomination for Senate. Wise joins candidates like former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, former 3rd District Congressman Marlin Stutzman and State District 17 Sen. Andy Zay (R, Huntington) among others.

The Indiana primary election is May 7.

