Wrongful death case against state Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson apparently settled

A settlement has been reached in the medical malpractice case against local physician and state Senator Dr. Tyler Johnson.

According to Allen County court records, a settlement conference scheduled for early August has been canceled citing a pending resolution. No further information is available.

Johnson faces allegations of malpractice in Allen County Superior Court in the death of 20-year-old Esparanza Umana, who died less than a half hour after leaving Johnson’s emergency room.

The state medical review panel determined Johnson violated the standard of care with her treatment and subsequent discharge.

In the spring, Johnson tried unsuccessfully to have the case sealed, citing his position as a state senator.

The judge overseeing the case disagreed, but did pause it until 30 days after the legislative session.

Johnson won the seat vacated by long-time Senator Dennis Kruse in portions of Allen and DeKalb counties in 2022.

During his first legislative session, he authored bills targeting library materials and gender-affirming care for minors, with lawmakers drawing on his medical expertise during the debate.

A hearing scheduled for August 10 remains on the court’s calendar.

