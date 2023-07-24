St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative to host public water quality meeting

The St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative is inviting the community to a public meeting discussing the Cedar Creek watershed management plan development project.

Cedar Creek is one of only three river systems designated as a natural, scenic and recreational river by Indiana. Its ecosystem has been affected by changes in the river’s use.

Kyle Quandt is principal planner and owner of Quandt Consulting Services who’s been hired as project manager for the development program. She said the initiative has been studying water quality in Cedar Creek.

“We came up with a pretty robust list of potential problems in the watershed that could be leading to water quality, or just, you know, invasive species are a big problem so that’s a concern," Quandt said.

The group then put those potential problems into a public survey which asks people to rank them in order of importance to them.

The meeting will present some information about the watershed, the previous plan and look at what stopped some of the improvements they expected to see. They’ll have both the survey available and will be allowing time for verbal input.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Well Grounded Café on Lima Road. Tea and coffee will be served.