Fort Wayne Children's Zoo welcomes baby orangutan

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo welcomed a newborn orangutan to its exhibit on August 16 at 11:13 p.m., according to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. The orangutan is a boy, born to 28-year-old Tara.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo / WBOI News Mom and baby have begun bonding and the baby quickly took to nursing. According to the zoo, he is "bright, alert and nursing well."

The yet unnamed baby boy’s mom, Tara, had been being monitored via camera for several weeks, before keepers observed her pacing in her bedroom and suspected she was in labor.

The birth of this orangutan is important to the Sumatran orangutans, which are labeled as critically endangered. Only three other orangutans have been born in North American zoos this year, with one being a different species.

Tengku, the only male orangutan in the exhibit at 37-years-old, is the father of the new baby. The breeding was recommended by the Orangutan Species Survival Plan, which seeks to maintain genetic diversity in populations of endangered animals. This is the third orangutan birth at the zoo and the second male.

While the baby and mom bond behind the scenes, the zoo says the orangutan exhibit will be undergoing a “great deal of baby proofing” to make the space safer for the growing baby.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the zoo sent out an update saying the baby is “bright, alert and nursing well.” Tara has introduced the baby to her Animal Care Team, but introductions will be a slow process happening behind the scenes.