General Motors' Assembly Fort Wayne to shut down production due to part shortage

89.1 WBOI | By Tony Sandleben
Published August 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT
Officials and Staff at General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly stand with ten millionth and first trucks produced and sold in celebration of ten millionth sale

General Motors Assembly Fort Wayne plant will shut down production next week due to a part shortage.

Assembly Fort Wayne recently celebrated producing and selling its ten millionth truck, as well as a $32 million-investment from GM.

The United Auto Workers Union, which represents most of the employees at the plant, is in negotiations with GM on a new contract and recently voted to authorize a strike. Assembly Fort Wayne said this production pause was not related to the ongoing negotiations.

Assembly Fort Wayne would not say what part is in short supply.

Officials said they expect work to resume the day after Labor Day.

