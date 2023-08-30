Officer fined for traffic violation in fatal pedestrian collision

Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Joshua Hartup was fined $35.50 and ordered to pay an additional $139.50 in court fees and costs for the spring traffic crash that killed a pedestrian.

Henry Najdeski died on April 22 after being struck by an unmarked police pick-up truck three days earlier. Hartup turned left onto Main Street from South Calhoun while Nadjeski was crossing in the crosswalk.

Indiana does not have a negligent homicide law. Allen County Prosecutor Micheal McAlexander says the charge they were primarily looking at was reckless homicide.

Prosecutors ultimately charged Hartup with a Class A infraction.

He pleaded guilty to that charge of failure to yield to a pedestrian causing bodily injury or death on Wednesday and was ordered to pay fines and costs for a total of $179.