East Allen County Schools admin named Indiana Superintendent of the Year

East Allen County Schools superintendent Marilyn Hissong was named the Indiana Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents (IAPSS).

Hissong has been superintendent of EACS since 2017, but began her career with the district as a teacher and volleyball coach. This year marked her 30th year in education.

“I am so deeply honored and humbled to be the Indiana Superintendent of the Year. This recognition is a testament to so many others who work diligently to ensure the success and well-being of our East Allen County Schools’ students,” Hissong said in a written statement.

Hissong is a graduate of Ball State and Indiana-Purdue University. She’ll go on to represent the Hoosier state in the national Superintendent of the Year competition.

The organization cites EACS as unique due to its suburban, rural, and urban composition.

To meet the needs of so many different areas, in 2010 the district began the adventure of writing its own elementary and junior high school curriculum, created by its own teachers. The process was later expanded to include writing the district’s own curriculum for high school students.

This is the second year in a row this designation has been given to a superintendent in Allen County.

Last year’s Superintendent of the Year was Northwest Allen County’s superintendent Wayne Barker.