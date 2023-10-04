Arts United announces capital campaign to update downtown center

Arts United announced a plan to expand and modernize the Arts United Center Tuesday, which includes increasing accessibility inside the building.

The project requires a 40 million capital campaign to raise enough funds for the renovation. Arts United president Dan Ross said he knows it’s the responsibility of the organization to be good stewards of the money they’re given.

“And we’re excited about the project that we’re embarking upon," Ross said. "We’re committed to doing the best possible project that we can, that we are doing this project efficiently.”

A second entrance and a new lobby will be added to the west side of the building and will include elevator access to the second floor rehearsal halls, which are currently only accessible by two flights of stairs.

Ross said the lobby will also include room for an accessible drop off, a family bathroom and lobby waiting spaces.

Construction should begin in June, with a completion date in the fall of 2025.

The Arts United Center will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday with an open house from 1 to 5 p.m.