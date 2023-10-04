Local eateries to distribute coasters with resources for DV survivors

The Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne has partnered with local restaurants to provide resources for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, using an ordinary bar coaster.

The coasters, which are now available at 40 local bars and restaurants around Allen County, include a QR code that will take users to a website with quick access resources for survivors of domestic or sexual violence.

Cassie Beer is the director of the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne. She said that the aim of the coasters is not just to offer resources, but also spark a conversation.

“We know that, as much as we need access to resources, we also need to really talk about the root cause of sexual and domestic violence in our community. So, our hope is that it’s a resource, but it’s also a conversation piece.”

The QR codes take users to the homepage nomatterwhatfw.org, which offers a number of resources for those needing support, legal assistance or immediate help. It also includes a quick exit button to quickly return users to their home page, if they are being watched.

Beer says the coasters aren’t just a resource in the moment, but the hope is that those who need them can easily slip them into a bag or pocket to access the QR code later.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month and, according to a 2020 study from the Women’s Fund, one in three women in Allen County experience domestic violence.