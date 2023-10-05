Governor Holcomb calls Northeast Indiana 'Economic hub' of state in Electric Works tour

Governor Eric Holcomb visited the Electric Works campus for the first time since he came for Do It Best’s announcement as an anchor tenant in 2020.

He walked away impressed with what he saw, calling it “the future.”

Holcomb toured the Union Street Markets, the Forum, the Amp Lab and Do It Best’s office spaces. He said he has boasted about Electric Works to his counterparts across the country and around the world.

“I’ve been around the state, been around the world, been around the country,” he said. “This is second to none in terms of talent attraction, creating that talent density.”

Holcomb said he was amazed at how the complex had gone from being “an eyesore” with no heat in February of 2020 to “the future” in 2023.

In addition to the campus tour, Holcomb was also there to present the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana’s highest civilian honor, to Dan Starr, President and CEO of Do It Best.

“This is a statement for our state,” Holcomb said. “To think about Dan’s personal commitment outside of leading the largest project development in the State of Indiana. So, we’re going to claim Dan for the state, not just Fort Wayne. A huge commitment that Do It Best and others were making, seeing it come together, It’s my honor and privilege to announce Dan Starr as Indiana’s newest Sagamore of the Wabash.”

Holcomb said Electric Works coming together the way it has has made Northeast Indiana an economic hub for the entire state.

Electric Works still has about 10 years to go before it is completed. Holcomb said he is excited to return at that time to see the finished product.

