Fort Wayne mayoral candidates share various viewpoints weeks before election

Fort Wayne’s municipal elections are less than four weeks away. City Council seats, the City Clerk, and the city’s chief executive position, the mayor, are all up for election this year.

Democratic incumbent Tom Henry is running for a historic fifth term in office. His GOP opponent, 20-year City Council veteran Tom Didier, wants to replace him.

Thursday night, both answered questions at Turner Chapel Church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Didier and Henry answered questions on a range of topics including diversity, economics, diversity and inclusion.

Didier described himself as an “extremely good advocate for economic development” and wants to see it “continue to be thriving” in all parts of the city.

“I’ve pretty much voted for everything that’s happened in our community,” Didier said.

Henry agreed.

“First of all, I want to thank you, Councilman Didier for voting for my initiatives almost 100% of the time,” Henry said. "I think that speaks volumes in and of itself.”

Didier said he’s got the communication skills necessary to run the city.

“I’m going to do everything I possibly can as a mayor to make sure I have open communication with my City Council, open communication and collaboration with the city, the county and the state,” Didier said. “If you want a communicator, I’m the person you want to have in charge.”

Henry said a vote for him is a vote for the future of Fort Wayne.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to do with not only the young generation, but with all of you as well as we lay the foundation for those that come after us,” Henry said.

Didier touted his work ethic, his generous treatment of people and his “call to help people” as reasons to vote for him. Henry said he’s been working to make Fort Wayne a better place for 16 years, but “the job’s not done.”

Election Day is Nov. 7.

