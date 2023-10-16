Allen County Officials announce upcoming bicentennial celebration for 2024

Allen County is getting ready to celebrate its 200th birthday. County Officials said Monday they’re planning a nine-month long celebration. After revealing the Allen County Bicentennial Logo at the Allen County Courthouse, officials said they want the public to participate in the celebration by following along as plans develop on the bicentennial website.

The Bicentennial Executive Board is made up of representatives from the state, county and various city governments in collaboration with organizations in Allen County. Board Chair and Allen County Council President Tom Harris said the board wants to “Remember our Past, celebrate our present and imagine the future.” Harris said part of remembering the past is highlighting the history of the Miami Tribe in the area even with no Miami representation on the board.

Haris said the Tribe has been consulted on the bicentennial plans.

“From the director of the Fort Wayne History Center, he has direct communication and has been communicating with them,” Harris said.

Todd Pelfrey, director of the Fort Wayne History Center is on the executive board. The board is made up of the following people:

Tom Harris, Board Chair and President of County Council

Rich Beck, Allen County Commissioner

Todd Pelfrey, Director Fort Wayne History Center

Davyd Jones, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Therese Brown, Allen County Commissioner

Curt Witcher, Manager of the Genealogy Department, Allen County Public Library

Pone Vongphachanh, Director of Community/Economic Development, City of New Haven

Kate Dippold, Government Affairs Director for the Board of Commissioners

Erin Okeson, Digital Content Manager, Visit Fort Wayne

Emily Almodovar, PIO, Board of Commissioners

Brenda Gerber Vincent, Chief Impact Officer, Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

Irene Walters, Community leader and volunteer

Nelson Peters, Allen County Commissioner

Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, State Representative and Utilities Service Manager for City of Fort Wayne

Sarah Gnagy, St. Joe Township Trustee and Trustee Board President

The public can also participate in a flag competition to create Allen County’s new flag. County Commissioner Therese Brown also sits on the Bicentennial Executive Board.

“On Monday January 1, we will open a submission portal on the bicentennial webpage,” Brown said. “Any Allen County resident can submit a flag for consideration.”

Brown said after the portal closes on March 29, the executive board will choose design submissions for the public to vote on. The public then selects the top three designs and the County Commissioners will then vote to decide which design will be the new Allen County flag.

Harris said the plan is to kickoff the celebration on April 1, the day of Allen County’s founding and go on for the next nine months with events in various parts of the county.