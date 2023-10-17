IURC hears public comment on requested I&M rate increase

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) held a public meeting in Fort Wayne on Monday to hear comments from Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers about proposed rate increases.

I&M is seeking a two-phase increase that would raise monthly residential service charges from $14.79 to $17.50. Comments from the public were nearly unanimous in their opposition to the increase.

Junius Pressey spoke on the record about his struggle to pay utility bills, a sentiment repeated by several other speakers. Pressey said he’s been an I&M customer for 37 years.

“And for the first time in my life, I’m finding that it is becoming extremely difficult to pay these outrageous utility bills in my retirement and senior years," he said.

I&M had to submit their plan for the rate increase in writing to the IURC. In its filing, the company says the plan will benefit customers by “improving reliability,” giving more bill payment options, and by pursuing federal grants to reduce costs and improve reliability.

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) represents ratepayers in cases like these. The OUCC must take a formal position on the rate increase by Nov. 15. They are accepting public comment via mail, email and their website until Nov. 8.

The IURC will hold another public meeting on Oct. 30 in South Bend. Click here to read I&M’s full case for the rate increase. To submit public comment to the OUCC,visit their website.