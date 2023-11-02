Pontiac Street Market to offer local, low-cost grocery to southeast Fort Wayne

The Pontiac Street Market opens its doors on Monday, offering a new low-cost fresh grocery option for residents on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

The market is a partnership between the city of Fort Wayne and Parkview health, with Parkview’s food service provider, Sodexo, operating the store.

The federal government designated the southeast side of Fort Wayne a food desert,, due to a lack of healthy food options in a walkable distance.

The Pontiac Street Market looks to answer that need.

Wes Oburn is a client executive for Sodexo. He said they’ve heard positive responses from the community.

“Today, there was somebody who lived in the community for 56 years and he was so very excited, lives right down the way, that there’s a grocery store," Oburn said. "It’s convenient, it’s gonna be well priced.”

Patrons of the store can pick up fresh produce, pantry items and some frozen foods. Inside, there’s a sandwich shop and a bakery, which will serve fresh pastries and Starbucks coffee.

The market will also employ about 20 people and still has several positions yet to fill.