Tom Henry wins record fifth term as Fort Wayne mayor

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry won a record fifth term in office.

The 16-year incumbent Democrat defeated his GOP challenger, 20-year Republican 3rd District City Councilman Tom Didier by a slim 52% to 48% margin.

Henry took the stage at the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne with his wife, children and grandchildren to give his victory speech at about 8:40 Tuesday night. During his speech, Henry said the future of Fort Wayne is bright.

“I think we’ve got a city that’s on the roll,” Henry said. “I’m very excited about our future.”

Henry thanked his supporters, his campaign staff, his family, members of his administration and Councilman Didier.

“I want to thank him for his kindness and his generosity, really, throughout the entire campaign,” Henry said. “Both of us had the opportunity from time to time to go on a different path. Neither of us chose to do that. That alone distinguishes him as someone who is a very honorable candidate.”

Henry’s campaign said Didier called Henry to concede the race at a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Didier also went to the Democratic victory celebration and shook Henry’s hand after his speech. Afterwards, Didier said he is happy for Henry and is in a good place personally.

“I’ll continue to do my singing career and continue to just…I’m very happy. I’m at peace with myself,” Didier said.

Didier said he will miss being on city council and that he hoped to take a vacation and “enjoy some downtime.” He did not say whether he will run for office again in the future.

Henry and the rest of the victors from Tuesday night will be sworn in for their upcoming terms in January.

