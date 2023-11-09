Allen County graduates 10th Veterans Court class

Allen County Circuit and Superior Courts celebrated the 10th Veterans Court graduation Thursday.

Allen County Adult Probation Officer Joseph Foltz sang the national anthem while students from Wayne High School raised the flag before honoring nearly a dozen veterans graduating out of the court system.

The Veterans Court is a treatment court that helps those that have been incarcerated for substance abuse or mental health issues by giving them access to resources targeted at veterans and holding them accountable for their recovery.

David Todd is one of those honored during the ceremony. He says he’s grateful for the court giving an alternative to normal punishment structures.

“You can get whipped into shape, but it’s a lot better to see somebody have a heart big enough to care about rebuilding somebody," Todd said. "You can rebuild somebody and they’re better for a long time.”

Graduates received handshakes in the receiving line from the Veterans Court team as well as a gift bag with a gift card, challenge coin and a bracelet that says ‘one day at a time,’ a common phrase in recovery.

Allen County has several problem solving, or treatment, courts to help those facing incarceration access resources and recovery.