UAW vote on tentative GM agreement 'too close to call'

The United Auto Workers membership is in the midst of voting on its tentative contract agreement with General Motors.

The union and the automaker announced the deal three weeks ago, bringing at least a temporary end to a six-week-long strike targeting all of the Big Three automakers.

Union leaders said the ratification vote was too close to call as numbers roll in from local unions around the country. Data on the UAW website said Local 2209 in Fort Wayne voted “no” by a roughly 60-40 margin.

Local 2209 Bargaining Chairman Rich LeTourneau said that data is also missing numbers from large plants that could “turn the tide” of the vote like Lansing Delta Township which according to GM’s website, employs almost 3,000 people.

The Arlington, Texas GM plant, which employs more than 5,000 people according to the company, approved the deal by nearly a 60-40 margin.

Should the membership vote not to ratify the tentative agreement, the strike against General Motors would likely start back up again.