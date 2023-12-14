Fort Wayne's Community Foundation announces goals to increase awareness, collaboration

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne took a look at the area's "social sector ecosystem," looking at what is being done to address the community's most pressing social needs.

The findings were presented Wednesday.

Allison Gerardot is the chief impact officer for the Community Foundation. She saw in the data that the Hispanic population struggles with awareness of services. The study showed more than 50% having no knowledge of or having never accessed nonprofit services.

“How can we, as a community, really start to serve those folks in our community and ensure that they have just as much access to services and arts and culture opportunities that everyone else appears to have, according to the data?” She said.

Gerardot said she suspects that other immigrant populations in Fort Wayne likely have a similar statistic.

The Community Foundation has four goals from the study: to improve access and knowledge of nonprofit support in the community; increase awareness, improve data and information sharing, strengthen infrastructure and collaboration and ensure equal access for all.

Find the full study on the Community Foundation's website.