Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters will not seek reelection

Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, a Republican, announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection this year.

During his 20 years as a county commissioner, Peters was part of various projects like the $1.5 billion investment by General Motors, the completion of the Maplecrest Bridge and the expansion of the Parkview Regional Medical Center among other things.

Prior to his time as a county commissioner, Peters was on the Allen County Council for ten years. Before that, He served in various roles in county and city government. That time has amounted to a nearly 40-year career in public service.

Peters said he is retiring simply because he knows it’s time.

“There just comes a time I think when one knows enough is enough, and I think I’m just at that point,” Peters said.

Peters said he hopes to pursue business endeavors or a teaching opportunity at a local university in his retirement.

He said he did not consult with Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine before making his decision.

“Before making the decision, no, I didn’t consult with him, but after making the decision, yes, I did call him,” Peters said.

Shine said he was not caught off guard by Peters’ decision. He said the solution to keeping Peters’ commissioner seat Republican is simple.

“All the Republicans need to do to secure the seat and make sure it’s a Republican commissioner is to run a Republican,” Shine said.

Shine said Allen County is generally a red-leaning voter base, citing the fact that the county has not had a Democratic county commissioner since the 1970’s.

The Allen County Commissioners recently came under harsh criticism for their handling of the new Allen County Jail.

Shine said that makes him even more confident his party will keep the seat because whoever runs for it will have a blank slate going into the election.

That said, Shine said he is “disappointed to be losing someone with as much experience and leadership as Nelson Peters.”

Peters said he will step down at the end of this year, the last of his fifth term in office.

