Eli Lilly launches telehealth service, will ship some medication directly to patients

Eli Lilly announced Thursday a new telehealth service for patients with diabetes, migraines and obesity. The LillyDirect website connects people with independent telehealth providers, tailored support and other disease management resources. The website also allows patients to have some medications delivered directly to their home.

"A complex U.S. healthcare system adds to the burdens patients face when managing a chronic disease,” Eli Lilly CEO David A. Ricks said in a news release. “With LillyDirect, our goal is to relieve some of those burdens by simplifying the patient experience to help improve outcomes.”

The announcement comes less than two months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug, Zepbound. On Thursday, the company also published a letterstating the company “stands against the use of its medicines for cosmetic purposes.”

“Mounjaro and Zepbound are indicated for the treatment of serious diseases; they are not approved for – and should not be used for – cosmetic weight loss” the company said in the letter.

Contact WFYI health reporter Darian Benson at dbenson@wfyi.org.

Copyright 2024 WFYI Public Media. To see more, visit WFYI Public Media.