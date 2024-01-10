East Allen County Schools board member Ron Turpin running for open Allen County Commissioner's seat

Less than a week after Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters announced he would not run for reelection this year, someone has emerged to take his place. East Allen County Schools board member Ron Turpin announced he is running as a Republican for Peters’ seat.

In 2022, Turpin ran for the Indiana Senate, but lost in the primary by less than 2000 votes to Tyler Johnson who then went on to win the general election.

According to his bio on Ambassador Enterprises’ website, Turpin has had a more than 25-year career in finance and is currently a certified public accountant and a licensed attorney in the State of Indiana. He leads Ambassador Enterprises’ efforts to invest in local government and citizen engagement.

In a post on Facebook, Turpin said “With Commissioner Nelson Peters not seeking reelection, I'm eager to step up and continue the great work for our community.”

While Turpin is running for Peters’ seat representing the eastern half of Allen County on the Board of Commissioners, every registered voter in Allen County casts ballots for all three of the seats.

Turpin is the only one so far to announce a run to succeed Peters.

Indiana’s primary election is May 7.